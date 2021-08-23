Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Holley Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HLLY opened at $11.60 on Monday. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.41% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

