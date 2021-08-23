Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $681.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $545,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,711. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

