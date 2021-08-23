Essentia (ESS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $759,745.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $759,745.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

