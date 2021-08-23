Etherisc DIP Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $283,216.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and $283,216.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00832734 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.