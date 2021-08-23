EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $18.55 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. EUNO has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and $18,299.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00939136 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,294,587,553 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

