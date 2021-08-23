Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $784.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $664.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

