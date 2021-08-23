Evedo Price Reaches $0.16 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Evedo has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00813737 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

