EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Cap of $570,748.52

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $570,748.52 and $17,056.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

