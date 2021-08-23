Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $145.78 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.