Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $145.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.90.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

