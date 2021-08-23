Evermore Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II comprises 3.5% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUDS. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $19,620,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,578,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,334,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,074,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 5,664,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

