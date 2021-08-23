Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Financial Analysis

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Ribbon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.14 $88.59 million $0.61 10.61

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.74%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk and Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications 12.35% 24.01% 10.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

