EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of EVO Payments worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,328. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,259.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

