Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

AQUA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,595. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.