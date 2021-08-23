Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.29 and last traded at $154.96. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

