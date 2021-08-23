Exeter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

