EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $260,373.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00102657 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

