ExNetwork Token (EXNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,444.00

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $9.91 million and $25,444.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExNetwork Token

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

