Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $17,208.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,602.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.59 or 0.06744826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $673.62 or 0.01358048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00379041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00136811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00652591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00339735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00336373 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

