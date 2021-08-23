Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,798 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Expedia Group worth $70,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

EXPE stock opened at $137.79 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.36.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

