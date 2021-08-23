Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.76

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.76 and last traded at $116.64, with a volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.60.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,367,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,948 shares of company stock worth $4,070,734. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Exponent by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Exponent by 102,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

