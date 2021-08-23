Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading Down 3.1%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.81 and last traded at $100.81. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 152,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

