Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,885,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919,689. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

