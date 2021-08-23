Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.93. The company had a trading volume of 375,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.80.
In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
