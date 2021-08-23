Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.93. The company had a trading volume of 375,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

