Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $900.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

