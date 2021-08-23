Falconswap (FSW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167,947.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $167,947.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.00818689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Falconswap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

