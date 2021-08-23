FansTime 24 Hour Volume Hits $869,942.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $869,942.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

