Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,840 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for about 8.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Farfetch worth $95,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,804,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,758,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,178,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.63. 185,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,735. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

