Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Fastenal worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

