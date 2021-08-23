Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,581 shares.The stock last traded at $70.72 and had previously closed at $67.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

