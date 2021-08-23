FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.73. 21,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.51. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $211.99 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

