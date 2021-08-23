Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $418.63 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $418.63 million and $30.33 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 419,222,745 coins and its circulating supply is 417,978,501 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

