Fetch.ai 24-Hour Volume Reaches $49.25 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $432.72 million and $49.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

