Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.96

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
