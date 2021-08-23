Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.96

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

