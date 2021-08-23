Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $428,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 776,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

FIS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.67. 4,607,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 928.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

