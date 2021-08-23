Filecash (FIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $435,127.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $435,127.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00130571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,527.46 or 1.00089900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00990736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.45 or 0.06502217 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

