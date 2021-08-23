Filecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $978.13 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.93 billion and approximately $978.13 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $80.24 or 0.00159634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00131061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,438.43 or 1.00344126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.01003072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.96 or 0.06644647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00656991 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 98,857,818 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.