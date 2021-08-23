Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

