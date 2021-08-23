Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,376 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.35. 34,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,312. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

