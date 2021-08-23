Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,816 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.03. 175,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90.

