Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 6,530 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,347. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

