Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 54,925 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,870. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

