Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $34.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,485.50. 43,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,449. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,493.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

