Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLY traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

