Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,995 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

