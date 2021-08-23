Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 3.50% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $108.24. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $109.40.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.