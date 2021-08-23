Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 27,892 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.76. 35,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,159. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74.

