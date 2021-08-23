Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,235,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,877,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,475,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.