Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 7,580 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.38% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,970. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10.

