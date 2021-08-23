Financial Comparison: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16% Sow Good N/A -48.94% -39.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.35 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.01 Sow Good $470,000.00 62.71 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 6 9 0 2.26 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

